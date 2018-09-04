SurlyFest

Surly Brewing Co.

Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, October 13 at 10:00am

Enter to win a 2018 SurlyFest Prize Pack!

Winners will receive:

Two Tickets

Two Beer Steins

Four Tickets to be used for stein-fulls of beer at the event

SurlyFest is back. As with every SurlyFest, 2018’s is a little bit different. For example, this is the first time it’s hosting a homecoming: Minneapolis’ own The Hold Steady.

That’s correct. The Hold Steady’s long-awaited return to the 612 area code falls on Saturday, October 13th, at Surly’s Festival Field. They’re the exclamation point on our annual off-kilter spin on a traditional German Oktoberfest.

The party starts at 10 am in the Beer Hall and Beer Garden. Games, steins, music from Jake Rudh and Transmission, and German-inspired fare from the Beer Hall and Surly Pizza Upstairs. Entry is free, all ages, and open to the public!

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



