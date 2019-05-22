Enter to Win A 10 Person Minneapolis City SC Party Pack

Enter for a chance to win a 10 Person Party Pack with Minneapolis City Soccer Club!

Prize Details:

• 10 — Tickets to one 2019 Minneapolis City Home Game of your choice

• 10 — $5.00 merchandise vouchers for Crows gear

• 1 — Group post-game pic on the pitch and player meet and greet

Click HERE for more info.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.