Enter To Win 4 Tickets to Tubby Love and Amber Lily

Tubby Love and Amber Lily

Cabooze

Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, April 27 at 8:00pm

Enter for a chance to win 4 Tickets to see Tubby Love and Amber Lily on April 27th at The Cabooze!

From the garden to the globe,Tubby Love is gathering the tribe. Born David Andrew Terrett, Tubby's physical, spiritual, and musical transformation has been a testimony to the power of human evolution. Music has been the catalyst for deepening his connection to life and also a bridge for sharing his journey with others. Calling the island of Kauai home has set forth a Roots Family movement involving regenerative land and energy practices connecting communities inter-island and worldwide. Tubby and his partner Amber Lily have been blessed to create a soundtrack for this movement alongside artists like Medicine For The People, Dustin Thomas, Wookiefoot, Trevor Hall, Mike Love, Nattali Rize, Paul Izak, Rising Appalachia, Cas Haley, as well as other artists with a similar message. In a time of much needed change, Tubby Love is unifying the people through music and addressing real issues to inspire solutions.

