Sarah Chang

Harriet Johnson Auditorium

Winona, MN

Sunday, July 8 at 3:00pm

Enter to win 4 tickets to Sarah Chang's performance at the Minnesota Beethoven Festival in Winona, MN!

Since her debut with the New York Philharmonic at the age of 8, Sarah Chang has enjoyed an exceptional international career spanning more than two decades. A past recipient of the Avery Fisher Prize and currently recognized as one of the world’s greatest violinists, Chang’s festival debut includes works by Bartók, Beethoven, and Brahms as well as the epic Sonata in A Major by César Franck.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and/or phone.

