Enter to Win 4 Tickets to Lush's Newest Musical, The Haunted, Haunted House!

Awarded City Pages Best Brunch for their weekend drag brunch shows, LUSH in NE Minneapolis, together with the Queer Arts Foundation of MN is showcasing their newly expanded show lounge with a live drag halloween musical — The Haunted, Haunted House!



5 shows from Saturday, October 19th through Sunday, October 27th. Watch as three teens approach a deserted house as their car breaks down on a road trip. To survive, they must make their way through each room of the house, filled with unknown horrors! Will they survive!?! Or will they make a deal with the devil!?!

Come find out in this fully produced drag, burlesque, aerialist and live music Halloween super show!



Click HERE for more info on show times!



Thank you for supporting great, drag entertainment at LUSH!





