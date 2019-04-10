Enter to Win 4 Tickets to Kung Fu- Spring Tour

Kung Fu - Spring Tour 2019

Cabooze

Minneapolis, MN

Wednesday, April 17 at 8:00pm

Enter for a chance to win 4 Tickets to see Kung Fu- Spring Tour April 17th at The Cabooze!

Through discipline, practice & study KUNG FU has sought excellence in the art of improvised dance music. Schooled by the masters, The Headhunters, Weather Report, Mahavishnu Orchestra and Frank Zappa, the quintet of masterfully seasoned musicians blends electro-jazz-funk with an EDM informed danceability at the highest level of skill & inspiration nightly. The resulting “NU-SION” is “captivating”, “explosive”, “jaw-dropping” and “musically mesmerizing. Prepare yourselves for a devastating, LETHAL FUNK to be rained down on you by a BAD-ASS BLACK-BELT BACKBEAT. For the uninitiated, the experience is typically shocking yet the focus is simple: ENTER THE DRAGON!

Click HERE for more info.

