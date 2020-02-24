Enter to Win 4 Tickets to Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures

Disney on Ice: Road Trip Adventures

Target Center

Minneapolis, MN

Friday, March 13 at 7:00pm

Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie -- and you -- embark on a wild ride to your favorite Disney destinations. Travel with Moana to the sun-soaked Motunui, set off on a safari to the Pride Lands with Simba. Play at a larger-than-life carnival with Woody and Forky. Join us for a fun-filled getaway jam-packed with unexpected hijinks and up-close character interactions — right in your hometown!

