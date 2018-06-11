Enter to Win 2 XIP Tickets with Ice Cube & Brother Ali to X Games 2018

X Games - Minneapolis 2018





U.S. Bank Stadium





Minneapolis, MN





Saturday, July 21st

This Saturday XIP admission to X Games Minneapolis allows access to all BMX, Moto X and Skateboarding events inside US Bank Stadium as well as X Fest, the world's best action sports festival experience. This ticket also offers an X Games experience like no other with access to the exclusive XIP Lounge at Medtronic Club, with gourmet food, complimentary beer and wine, and the best views of all X Games Minneapolis competitions, plus daily athlete meet & greets and private behind-the-scenes tours of X Games. Single Day XIP passes also include access to the premium VIP concert viewing area with a private cash bar and bathrooms to enjoy Ice Cube and Brother Ali on Saturday. Plus, NEW THIS YEAR ... single-day XIP pass holders will receive an official X Games Minneapolis poster.