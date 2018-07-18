Enter to win 2 VIP tickets to RoVival and Rosedale Center Gift Cards

RoVival in Roseville



Rosedale Center



Roseville, MN

Saturday, July 28 at 5:30pm

Enter to win two VIP Admission tickets to the RoVival in Roseville Block Party at Rosedale Center in Roseville, MN ($90 value) – PLUS, $150 in gift cards to Rosedale Center stores ($50 CRAVE gift card, $50 Rocco Altobelli gift card, $50 AMC Theatre gift card).

RoVival in Roseville – Race & Revelry

ROVIVAL RUNS JULY 27-29, 2018

Weekend event includes:

Rain or Shine

$20 Advance General Admission Tickets, $25 at the gate

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.