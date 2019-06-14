Enter to Win 2 VIP Tickets to Leftover Salmon

Leftover Salmon

Big River Summer Concert Series

St. Paul, MN

Friday, June 28 at 5:00pm

Enter for a chance to win 2 VIP Tickets to Leftover Salmon!

VIP Ticket includes:

After party

Preferred concert viewing

Concert poster

Click HERE for more info about the show.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.