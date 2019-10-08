Enter to Win 2 Tickets to Warren Miller's Timeless presented by Volkswagen

Volkswagen presents

Warren Miller's Timeless

State Theatre

Minneapolis, MN

Friday, October 25 at 7:30pm & Saturday, October 26 at 7:30pm



Enter for a chance to win 2 Tickets to Warren Miller's Timeless presented by Volkswagen!



The only constant is change, but winter stoke is eternal. After seven decades of celebrating skiing and snowboarding, Warren Miller Entertainment can confirm that nothing compares to the anticipation of another season.



Join the kickoff to winter with our 70th film, Timeless, presented by Volkswagen, featuring ski legends like Glen Plake, alongside newcomers like Catie Zeliff, Jaelin Kauf and Baker Boyd. Shot on location in British Columbia, France, Austria, Switzerland, Colorado and Jackson Hole.



Attendees will receive lift ticket discounts, free swag and more. Timeless is more than a ski and snowboard film, it’s an experience. Learn more at WarrenMiller.com.



Click HERE for more info.





