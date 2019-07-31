Enter to Win 2 Tickets to Tina Schlieske at Dakota

Tina Schlieske Sings Sinatra to Simone

Dakota

Minneapolis, MN

Thursday, August 22 at 7:00pm

"Smart, sensitive, earthy singer-songwriter with a superb voice and a musical reach that blurs the lines between country, rock, blues and gospel with giddy sureness."

– Daily Vault

In an evening like no other, Tina Schlieske returns to her hometown to croon the classics made famous by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Tony Bennett, and more.

