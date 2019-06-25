Enter to Win 2 Tickets to The Travis Anderson Trio: Disneyfied

The Travis Anderson Trio: Disneyfied

Dakota

Minneapolis, MN

Tuesday, July 16 at 7:00pm

With energy and chops to burn, The Travis Anderson Trio are bringing Disney songs to the stage. Hear music from your favorite animated classics.

The Trio will be hitting a lot of classics including songs from Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, and Snow White. Then they’ll dip their toes into the 90’s with Aladdin, Lion King, Little Mermaid, and Beauty and the Beast, as well as some more modern tunes from movies such as Tangled.

