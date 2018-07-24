THE SECOND CITY: The Best of The Second City

The Cedar Cultural Center

Minneapolis, MN

Thursday, August 2 at 7:30pm

Enter to Win 2 Tickets to THE SECOND CITY: The Best of The Second City

Chicago’s legendary sketch and improv comedy theater makes its Cedar debut with “The Best of The Second City.” This must-see show features the best sketches and songs from The Second City’s history made famous by superstars like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and more-- as well as their trademark improvisation. Come see where it all began during this special one-night engagement.

Fresh, fast and always spectacularly fun, The Second City is celebrating nearly sixty years of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and launching the careers of generation after generation of comedy’s best and brightest.

Click here for more show information.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.