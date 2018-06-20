Enter to win 2 tickets to the Roots, Rock & Deep Blues 8 - Music & Art Festival

Roots, Rock, & Deep Blues Music & Art Festival

The Hook and Ladder Theater & Moon Palace Books

Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, July 14 at 2pm

Enter to win two tickets to the 8th Annual Roots, Rock, & Deep Blues Music & Art Festival on Saturday, July 14 at The Hook and Ladder Theater & Moon Palace Books!

Gates 2pm | 21+ | Rain or Shine

$15 Early Bird (sold out) / $20 Advance / $25 Gate

~A Firehouse PAC Fundraiser ~

Supported Indeed Brewing & Jameson Irish Whiskey

Featuring: Charlie Parr, Black-Eyed Snakes, Davina & Vagabonds, Left Lane Cruiser, Scottie Miller Band, Crankshaft & Gear Grinders, Kent Burnside, The Shackletons, Willie Murphy, The Bad Man, Cornbread, Sarah Morris, Jack Klatt, Poverty Hash, Dave Moore, Buffalo Fuzz, Whiskey R&R Club MPLS, Savage Aural Hotbed, Humbird, Jeff Ray & Hurricane Harold, Big George Jackson Blues Band, Mary Bue & The Holy Bones, & The Federales

