Enter to Win 2 tickets to see Joyce Manor & Saves The Day with awakebutstillinbed live in concert

Joyce Manor & Saves The Day

with awakebutstillinbed

The Cedar Cultural Center

Minneapolis, MN

Thursday, August 1 at 7:30pm

Enter for a chance to win 2 tickets to see Joyce Manor & Saves The Day with awakebutstillinbed live in concert at The Cedar Cultural Center!

Saves the Day and Joyce Manor team up for an impassioned night of emo, alternative rock. After a hiatus, Saves the Day came back with their most recent offering 9, and Joyce Manor released Million Dollars to Kill Me late fall of last year. They will be joined by critically praised up and coming, San Jose, emo rockers, awakebutstillinbed.

