Disney On Ice

Xcel Energy Center

St. Paul, MN

Thursday, December 6 at 7:00pm

Enter to win 2 tickets to see Disney On Ice at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, December 6th!

Create memories to last the next 100 years and see 50 of your favorite Disney stars!

Click HERE for more info.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.