Black Uhuru



The Cedar Cultural Center



Minneapolis, MN





Wednesday, September 1st at 7:30pm

Enter to win 2 Tickets to see Black Uhuru Live in Concert!

Grammy award-winning group Black Uhuru, one of the most recognized and prolific reggae bands of the last 50 years, returns to The Cedar at this rescheduled show date. Tickets from their March 31st show will be honored at the door.

HERE for more info. Clickfor more info.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.