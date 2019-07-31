Enter to Win 2 Tickets to Mill City Live! Charanga Tropical

Mill City Live! Charanga Tropical

Mill City Museum

Minneapolis, MN

Wednesday, August 14 at 6:00pm

Mill City Live returns for its 16th season with live music on Wednesday evenings in August. Set in the museum's dramatic open-air Ruin Courtyard, Mill City Live features four great evenings of outdoor music by some of the best local artists and a great opportunity to visit the museum in the evening at a discount.

On Aug. 14, enjoy music from Charanga Tropical. Charanga Tropical performs as a "charanga," an instrumentation that combines violins, flute, vocals, and full Latin rhythm section that dates back to the roots of Cuban music. Charanga’s specialty is danzón, a style that was greatly influenced by French refugees who came to Cuba in the early 19th century. As the cultures merged, danzón came into being in the late 1800s and became very popular in Cuba.

Danzón mixes the serious sophistication of classical music with the syncopation of Cuban rhythms. It is a complex sound, rich in harmony, fantastic for listening and superb for dancing. In 2015, the Minneapolis-based Latin band became the first American group ever to be invited to perform at Cuba's International Danzón Festival.

