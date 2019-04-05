Enter to win 2 tickets to Kevin Eubanks Group

Kevin Eubanks Group



Dakota







Minneapolis, MN





Monday, April 29 at 9:00pm

"A relentless current of sound, with bold melodic statements suddenly bursting forth from hard-edged funk- and fusion-flavored excursions."

– JazzTimes

Since his 18-year tenure as guitarist and music director of NBC’s The Tonight Show, Philadelphia-born guitarist and prolific composer, Kevin Eubanks retired to pursue the recording and touring sides of his career. His laid back style and affability seems to belie the concentration and focus that have made him successful both as a consummate musician and a household name for late-night TV viewers.

