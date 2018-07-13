Enter to win 2 tickets to Hazelfest—Summer’s Positively Best Day of Music

Hazelfest

Hazelden Campus

City Center, MN

Saturday, August 4 at 11:00AM

Enter to win two tickets to the 6th Annual Hazelfest—Summer’s Positively Best Day of Music on Saturday, August 4 at Hazelden’s campus in Center City, MN, just 45 minutes north of the Twin Cities.

Headliners: Brother Ali, The Cactus Blossoms, Chastity Brown, Davina & The Vagabonds, The Jorgensen Band and more

SATURDAY, AUGUST 4 | 11:00 AM – 7:30 PM

Hazelden Campus in Center City, MN—Just 45 minutes north of the Twin Cities

11:00 a.m.-7:30 p.m. | Rain or Shine

$15 Advance Tickets

$25 at the gate

Proceeds from ticket sales provide help, hope, and healing to those affected by the disease of addiction.

Hazelfest 2018 Lineup features Brother Ali, The Cactus Blossoms, Chastity Brown, Davina & The Vagabonds, The Jorgensen Band, MaLLy, Katy Vernon, Johnny and Molly Solomon hosting a Storyteller’s Showcase featuring Mike Doughty, Jennifer and Jessica Claven of Bleached and Al Howard. The lineup also features The Journeyman Ink, Evan Williams, Dusty Heart, Tim Patrick & His Blue Eyes Band, The Roe Family Singers, Sandy Swenson, Roger Bruner, Magic Norm, Mary Bue, Host David Campbell and DJ Woody McBride.

Click here for more information.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they’ve won via email and/or phone.

