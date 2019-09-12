Enter to Win 2 Tickets to Dianne Reeves at Hopkins Center for the Arts

Dianne Reeves

Hopkins Center for the Arts

Hopkins, MN

Saturday, October 12 at 8:00pm



Five-time GRAMMY winner DIANNE REEVES is the preeminent jazz vocalist in the world. As a result of her breathtaking virtuosity, improvisational prowess, and unique jazz and R&B stylings, Reeves received the GRAMMY for Best Jazz Vocal Performance for three consecutive recordings – a Grammy first in any vocal category. Featured in George Clooney’s six-time Academy Award nominated “Good Night, and Good Luck,” Reeves won the Best Jazz Vocal GRAMMY for the film's soundtrack. Beautiful Life, Reeves’ most recent release, features Gregory Porter, Robert Glasper, Lalah Hathaway and Esperanza Spalding. In 2018 the National Endowment for the Arts designated Reeves a Jazz Master – the highest honor the United States bestows on jazz artists.



