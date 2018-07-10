Enter to Win 2 Tickets to Courtney Barnett

Courtney Barnett

Surly Brewing Festival Field

Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, July 21 at 4:30pm

Since the release of her debut full-length Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit, Courtney Barnett has been celebrated as one of the most distinctive and compelling voices in indie rock, a singer-writer who mixes deeply insightful observations with devastating self-assessment. Rolling Stone praised her as “one of the sharpest, most original songwriters around—at any level, in any genre… a self-strafing humorist á la Lena Dunham who’s also a Dylan-style word ninja”. She's a critical darling with an adoring fanbase to match. Barnett's electric live shows have seen her grace the stages of the biggest festivals of the world, playing to adoring audiences across 5 continents.

