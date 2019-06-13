Enter to Win 2 Standard Tickets to Jefferson Township Sparkling Junior Talent Pageant

Jefferson Township Sparkling Junior Talent Pageant

Park Square Theatre

St. Paul, MN

Saturday, June 22 at 7:30pm

Enter for a chance to win - 2 standard tickets to JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP SPARKLING JUNIOR TALENT PAGEANT on Saturday June 22, 7:30 pm.

An irreverent, hummable and heartfelt world premiere musical by local composer Keith Hovis. Described as Avenue Q meets The Book of Mormon with a little bit of Heathers mixed in, this newly created musical satire reflects the quirks of small town life. In 1997, a contestant died onstage and permanently ended the popular Jefferson Township Sparkling Junior Talent Pageant. Twenty years later, Frannie Foster Wallace still blames all her life failures on losing the chance to become Jefferson’s Sparkling Junior Champion. Until now. Let the rematch begin!

Click HERE for more info.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.