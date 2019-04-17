Enter to Win 2 Reservations to the 3rd Annual Morel Feast

3rd Annual Morel Feast

Hook and Ladder

Minneapolis, MN

Friday, May 10 at 6:00pm

Enter for a chance to win two reservations to the 3rd Annual Morel Feast at Hook and Ladder!

21+ Event

~ A Firehouse Performing Arts Center Fundraiser ~

Please make reservations by end of the day Monday, May 6 (or before it sells out…)

Morel Feast guests will enjoy six fresh Morel Mushroom chef preparations, a feast of extras, and live music by Parisota Hot Club in the transformed ‘electric forest’ by Rebel Minx. Complimentary craft beer pairings with Fulton Brewing, cider, and a specially curated wine selection of Brassfield Estate Winery. A wild foraged food presentation and fresh morel mushrooms are being sourced through Forest To Fork!

—-

MOREL FEAST CHEFS & MENU

—-

Chef Tommy Begnaud – Butcher & Boar (Dish TBD)

Chef Ruhel – Gandhi Mahal (Morel Masala)

Chef de Shroom Mike Kempenich – Forest To Fork (Dish TBD)

Chef Jim Kyndberg – Kaskaid Hospitality (Morel Desert)

Chef Tony Parella – Oboros Advisors (Morel Patte)

Chef Bob Samuelson – Palmers’ Bar & Grill (Wild Harvest Rissotto)

HOOK EXTRAS

– Butter-fried Morels

– Beef/Morel – Kabobs

– Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus (garlic/morel butter) -optional-

– Water-cress Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette

– Bread/Cheese

– Complimentary craft beer, cider & wines!

—-

Live Music by Parisota Hot Club

Performing an eclectic mix of gypsy jazz hot club interpretations of contemporary and classic favorites.

—-

Fresh Morel Mushrooms provided by Forest To Fork

Wild foraged food presentation by Mike Kempenich

—-

Sponsored by Fulton Brewing, Jameson, Brassfield Estate Winery, City Pages, & Jazz88

Click HERE for more info.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.