Enter to Win 10 Tickets to a Minneapolis City SC Game of Your Choice
Enter for a chance to win 10 tickets to a Minneapolis City SC game of your choice!
Click HERE for the schedule.
Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.
By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.