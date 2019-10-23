Enter to 2 Ticket to the New Year's Eve Celebration at The Westin Edina Galleria!

Ring in the New Year in Edina!



Start your evening with dinner at CoV, Pittsburgh Blue, Crave or McCormick & Schmick's and then head to The Westin Edina Galleria for an evening of live music, light bites and a toast at midnight! $50 tickets include music from Bluewater Kings Band, light appetizers and a midnight champagne toast. OR Reserve your guestroom at The Westin Edina Galleria on New Year's Eve and receive two complimentary tickets for the New Year's Eve Celebration. Tickets include music from Bluewater Kings Band, light appetizers and a midnight champagne toast.



For more information, click HERE!





