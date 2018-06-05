Trampled By Turtles

Minnesota State Fair Grandstand



Saint Paul, MN



Saturday, August 25 at 6:30pm

Enter for a chance to win a Trampled By Turtles at the MN State Fair Grandstand Prize Pack!

Prize Pack includes:

4 concert tickets

4 admission tickets

1 sheet of ride & game tickets

1 Blue Ribbon Bargain Book

The Current's Music On-a-Stick is back at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand! They will be featuring Trampled By Turtles on August 25!

Trampled By Turtles is from Duluth, Minn., where frontman Dave Simonett initially formed the group as a side project in 2003. He began piecing together a band, taking inspiration from bluegrass, folk and other genres. Simonett hadn't played any bluegrass music before, and he filled his lineup with other newcomers to the genre, including fiddler Ryan Young and bassist Tim Saxhaug. Along with mandolinist Erik Berry and banjo player Dave Carroll, the group began carving out a fast, frenetic sound that owed as much to rock & roll as bluegrass.

The Current's Music On-A-Stick with Trampled By Turtles will feature special guests Lord Huron and Lissie.

