Enter for a chance to win a Trampled By Turtles at the MN State Fair Grandstand Prize Pack
Trampled By Turtles
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
Saint Paul, MN
Saturday, August 25 at 6:30pm
Enter for a chance to win a Trampled By Turtles at the MN State Fair Grandstand Prize Pack!
Prize Pack includes:
- 4 concert tickets
- 4 admission tickets
- 1 sheet of ride & game tickets
- 1 Blue Ribbon Bargain Book
The Current's Music On-a-Stick is back at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand! They will be featuring Trampled By Turtles on August 25!
Trampled By Turtles is from Duluth, Minn., where frontman Dave Simonett initially formed the group as a side project in 2003. He began piecing together a band, taking inspiration from bluegrass, folk and other genres. Simonett hadn't played any bluegrass music before, and he filled his lineup with other newcomers to the genre, including fiddler Ryan Young and bassist Tim Saxhaug. Along with mandolinist Erik Berry and banjo player Dave Carroll, the group began carving out a fast, frenetic sound that owed as much to rock & roll as bluegrass.
The Current's Music On-A-Stick with Trampled By Turtles will feature special guests Lord Huron and Lissie.
Click here for more information.
Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.
By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.