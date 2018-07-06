Enter for a Chance to Win a Photo Booth Rental!

Add to any party with a photo booth from Bliss Curated Events. Fit the whole squad in the photo with our open-air booth and give your guests a fun way to remember the night.

Photo booth features include:

A Bliss photo booth is perfect for:

Office parties, weddings, holiday parties, bachelor(ette) parties, bridal and baby showers

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.