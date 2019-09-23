Amateur Beef Battle

Minnesota Beef Council and City Pages are teaming up to host an amateur competition to see who can customize the best pressure cooker dish!



The rules are simple… submit your favorite pressure cooker recipe that includes BEEF and a short bio introducing yourself, what your favorite cut of beef is and why you should be chosen to compete in the amateur competition!



October 3rd- Must be at least 21



For entry info, click HERE



Deadline to submit is September 30th, 2019



The winner will then advance to compete live at Iron Fork on October 24th!