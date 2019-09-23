Amateur Beef Battle

Minnesota Beef Council and City Pages are teaming up to host an amateur competition to see who can customize the best pressure cooker dish!

The rules are simple… submit your favorite pressure cooker recipe that includes BEEF and a short bio introducing yourself, what your favorite cut of beef is and why you should be chosen to compete in the amateur competition.



Four finalists will be chosen to go head to head on October 3rd. The winner of this competition will then advance to compete LIVE at Iron Fork on October 24th at Machine Shop.