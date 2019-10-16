Register to win a 4-Pack of tickets to the Funny 20 at 10,000 Laughs!

It’s not a comedy festival without some contrived nonsense, and THE FUNNY 20 is here to satisfy. Twenty comics face off with minute-long jokes to be crowned “The All Time and Forever Ruling Champion of Comedy”.

In this single-loss joke slinging tournament, our judge, who is also the referee will decide the winner of each round. All performers get their chance for a shot at the Z$2,500,000,000,000,000 in prize money. Think March Madness but with a lot less coordination.

