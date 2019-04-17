Best Place to Buy Jewelry

Need to pick up cute greeting cards, hostess gifts, a new pair of shoes, and some super-cool earrings? Golden Rule Collective in Excelsior is your one-stop shop. An emporium for creativity, inspiration, and personal style, this store has a jewelry selection that’s something to brag about. It’s full of bold brass statement pieces from lines like Kiki Koyote and Annika Fine, piles of super-trendy resin earrings in cool colors and designs, a section of vintage charms so you can build your own necklaces, and uber-giftable (or keepable!) rings, bracelets, and necklaces for every occasion. Local makers like Neal Jewelry sell their wares at Golden Rule, so when you nab a new ring, you’re often also supporting a local artist.