Your Garrison Keillor story was nothing short of race-baiting

Did a single person commenting here actually read Keillor's editorial in the Washington Post? Did Susan Du read the entire editorial or just pick parts for her diatribe?

Now you knee-jerk idiots cry "RACIST" because he calls a politician, who happens to be black and Muslim, lackluster. Race bait much, people? Susan Du certainly does.

Her story about GK's editorial is a worthless piece of race baiting BS. She totally ignores the point of the entire rest of his editorial, which clearly focuses on the president-elect and how a group of Americans believe that this is going to make Murica great again.

And yes, like so many other congressman in our nation, Keith Ellison is lackluster in his representation. He may have a great left leaning agenda, but there is nothing outstanding about his career.

By the way, not one of you made a single gender-baiting comment about his pointing out that a wealthy liberal congresswoman was re-elected as minority leader of the House.

Dear America, your ability to teach real critical thinking skills to your children is lacking. This piece is a clear indication of that.

Your worthless righteous indignation is showing. I have a bet down with a black friend you will call me a racist.