You're set for the Super Bowl, right? While all these poor plebeians are getting barred from the trains and shooed onto buses, you have the pre-paid privelege of loading up your car with all your friends and bringing them straight into the heart of the madness without all that traffic-throttling security.

And if you plan to actually avoid downtown like the plague on Super Bowl Sunday, you could even lease your parking card and make back half the price of a monthly pass in one day. Folks are talking about it. Some have already listed their spots on StubHub.

Not so fast.

The city of Minneapolis' parking services warned you in November that private parking lots and ramps may kick out their regular customers to make space for Super Bowl events. But what they didn't mention was that city-owned ramps are doing the same thing: cancelling your pre-paid service for the day and reselling it to Super Bowl fans for an extra buck.

Ramps A (101 9th St. N.), B (516 2nd Ave. N.), and C (318 2nd Ave. N.) will be closed to normal operations on February 4, according to notices put up last week.

Got a monthly pass? Still out of luck -- unless you pay more for an individual ticket. Spots are being resold at www.superbowl.spplus.com.

It might not be the biggest injustice in the world, but it still pisses off contract parkers.

"My issue is if I wanted to come downtown on Super Bowl Sunday and join in the festivities, I can't use the pass that I've already paid for," says one man who parks in Ramp C. "I'd have to pay another fee on top of that. I think it's double dipping on their behalf."

A city spokesperson declined to comment, saying that more information will be released next week.