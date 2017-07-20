You'll never guess which state boasts 7 of the 10 drunkest U.S. cities

That's according to data on the drunkest and driest American cities from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps (CHRR), a joint initiative from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin.

The results are sobering -- hopefully literally.

In May, 24/7 Wall St. analyzed the CHRR findings from 381 metro areas, where participants self-reported instances of binge drinking (four-plus drinks per sitting) and heavy drinking (15-plus drinks per week). Their resulting rankings included additional stats on driving deaths involving alcohol, premature deaths, availability of bars, and median household incomes.

Overall, Wisconsin claimed 12 of the nation's 20 drunkest cities. The Mankato-North Mankato region was Minnesota's only inclusion, although Grand Forks, North Dakota, straddles the northwestern border. Predictably, alcohol-shunning Utah took four of the top five driest spots.

On top of the inherent health concerns, Wisconsin's unenviable showing perpetuates state stereotypes, as do stories like this one. And this one. And who could forget this one? On this 2014 map, which illustrates bar vs. grocery store density, Wisconsin practically glows as a tavern-drenched outlier. So yeah, these findings aren't exactly revelatory for those adjacent to the boozy Badger State.

Here are the 20 drunkest U.S. cities, per 24/7 Wall St.:

1. Appleton, WI

2. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

3. Green Bay, WI

4. Madison, WI

5. Fargo, ND

6. La Crosse – Onalaska, WI

7. Fond du Lac, WI

8. Ames, IA

9. Eau Claire, WI

10. Mankato-North Mankato, MN

11. Wausau, WI

12. Sheboygan, WI

13. Missoula, MT

14. Grand Forks, ND

15. Racine, WI

16. Janesville-Beloit, WI

17. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI

18. Lincoln, NE

19. Iowa City, IA

20. Corvallis, OR

And here are the 20 driest ones:

1. Provo-Orem, UT

2. St. George, UT

3. Beckley, WV

4. Logan, UT-ID

5. Ogden-Clearfield, UT

6. Parkersburg-Vienna, WV

7. Morristown, TN

8. Jackson, TN

9. Johnson City, TN

10. Charleston, WV

11. Owensboro, KY

12. Memphis, TN-MS-AR

13. Cleveland, TN

14. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

15. Knoxville, TN

16. Rocky Mount, NC

17. Farmington, NM

18. Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA

19. Gadsden, AL

20. Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL