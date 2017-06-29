You want to know why all those people are peeing on downtown streets?

You want to know why so many people urinate in the street? There is no public bathrooms anywhere.

It occured to me when I was downtown buying tickets for an upcoming theater show. As I waited in line I got progressively sicker. I needed a place to puke. The theater wouldn't let me use their bathrooms because it was beyond the box office.

I left my friends in line and went in search of a bathroom. There was none for six blocks. Macy's use to have one, but now that's gone.

So you want people to stop peeing and vomiting in the street? Provide them a reason not to. I suspect that the other "depraved" behaviors have a similar issue.

Minneapolis hasn't changed much, unless you count all the gentification.