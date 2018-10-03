Give money to flood victims in Indonesia and/or North Carolina. Remind people there are still flood victims in Puerto Rico.

Learn about the homeless encampment. Ask people who know what's what how you can actually help.

Read the newspaper. Pay the newspaper for it.

Vote early.

Learn more about the owners of companies you give money to. Forget you have an Amazon account.

Tip.

If you must re-sell tickets to concerts or sporting events, charge the same price you paid.

Don't yell in meetings, yours or someone else's. If you do, say you're sorry and walk out.

Drive less, and try driving safely. Consider finding another way to work.

Shut up about traffic.

Give blood, if yours is any good. Your body'll make more.

Tell people to believe women, and scientists, and women who are scientists.

Give credit for lines or ideas someone else came up with.

Eat less meat. Try one of the replacements; some are swell.

Hire or promote a woman or a person of color. (Pro tip: some people can kill two birds with one stone.)

Try getting a friend off drugs, or at least off a bad one and onto a better one.

Call bad radio stations and request they play a good song. Keep calling.

Everyone talks about the weather but no one does anything about it. This winter will be a fine one, Minnesota Public Radio tells us. We Minnesotans at times have trouble coming up with something to say to one another. These days, though, there's plenty else to talk about, and if you think about it the wind isn't all that interesting.

Wanna put your energy to good use? When snow falls, shovel the sidewalk outside the house of an old or disabled person who lives in your neighborhood.

Don't mention it.