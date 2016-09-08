Yes, Star Tribune columnist CJ is shallow, but so is Twin Cities television

I'm no fan of CJ and her piece was ill-advised, given it included the Jacob Wetterling coverage. Still, it's silly to pretend that looks or the way someone dresses doesn't matter on TV.

Local stations spend big bucks on consultants who focus on the superficial. Which is why Shortal discussed the fact that she is "breaking the mode" of local TV.

And while CJ seems to focus more on the way women look, I don't think this is the result of sexism or an indication that the Strib doesn't need a gossip columnist. It's more an indication that the paper needs a decent media columnist, who can parse these stories and give them the context they deserve.