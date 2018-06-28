Yes, Bob Kroll, City Pages has 'the guts' to run your statement about police shootings

The head of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis is, however, not too busy to write out hastily argued Facebook posts saying police shootings aren't a big deal because... non-cops kill people more often than cops kill people.

After the recent police shooting of Thurman Blevins, a black man killed while fleeing cops in north Minneapolis, Kroll reacted with his usual strategy: Saying he hadn't seen the incident personally, but knew the cops had done nothing wrong. "Heroic," Kroll called them.

The cops involved in Blevins' death, two white officers named Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly, are on paid leave while the shooting is investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). Some officials are debating whether the city should release Schmidt's and Kelly's body camera footage before the investigation is complete.

Not Bob Kroll. He's holding a one-man debate about who's really murdering people in Minneapolis. Specifically, Kroll's angry that "the media," Mayor Jacob Frey, the city council, activist Nekima Levy-Pounds and Black Lives Matter will ask for "feedback and outrage" after two fatal shootings in Minneapolis Wednesday night.

Kroll observes that one of the shootings happened within blocks of where Blevins was killed.

Kroll writes: "Think if that armed gunman was still at large?"

Thinking it? Good. Now prepare for some truth bombs.

"Less than one in every 100 people killed in this city is by police," Kroll writes. "And that's all this community and politicians care about Is the less than 1%."

This is not true. Even if it was true -- it is not! -- there's some interesting math at play in Kroll's statement. There are about 413,000 residents of Minneapolis, and about 900 cops. That's roughly 0.2 percent of the city population.

Shouldn't a group of people that small be responsible for much "less than 1%"? What if this particular group was theoretically self-selected for being especially trustworthy -- public servants, no less? If you learned of a group with a motto "To Protect with Courage, to Serve with Passion"... how many murders would you expect?

A.) Some

B.) None

"Anyone have the guts to run with this?" Kroll asks, undoubtedly pulling a toothpick out of his mouth and adjusting a pair of sunglasses.

Run with it? Sure, City Pages will do that. Explain it? Not even we have enough time.