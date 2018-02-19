That prohibition extends to school buses, and even any non-school building that's temporarily in use by the school, provided "conspicuous signs are prominently placed" to alert people of the school-related activity, according to the nonprofit Giffords Law Center.

The permit to carry a firearm does not apply in schools. Lawful Minnesota gun owners are permitted to store one in the "trunk or rear area" of a vehicle; the momentary act of transferring a gun to this part of your car is the only usage allowed on school property.

There are a few people frustrated by these limits.

Back in 2013, then-Rep. Tony Cornish, R-Vernon Center, published an op-ed in the Star Tribune pledging support for the National Rifle Association's proposal to put an "armed guard in of some type in every school."

Cornish, a committee chairman and influential legislator on the topic of Second Amendment rights and gun control, was writing just weeks after the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting in Newtown, Massachussetts, which left 26 dead, 20 of them seven or younger.

Cornish believed the proper way to honor their memory was to channel a Dashiell Hammett character who gets tingly down there at the sound of Alex Jones' voice.

Here's the bottom line: When a psycho pulls up out front, you have seconds to act. A camera won't do any good unless there's a gun behind it. A window won't do any good unless it's bulletproof. All the counselors and therapists you can hire won't do any good unless they are armed.

Cornish is gone now, forced to resign from his seat after it became clear he was not mature enough for responsible stewardship of the thing inside his pants, let alone the one in his holster. But the notion of preventing school shootings by allowing guns in schools, and letting good guys shoot it out with bad guys, persists among a certain class of Second Amendment enthusiast. Here's a commentary in the Federalist saying we need to "fight fire with fire." Here's retired judge and renowned Civil War guesser Andrew Napolitano making his case on the Fox Business Network.

And you know what? Maybe it's time to start listening to these guys. America is the only country in the history of the world where students are routinely gunned down in the institutions parents entrust to keep them safe. Shouldn't we do something?

Can anyone think of even one reason why we shouldn't let teachers carry guns in classrooms? What could go wrong?

Oh, shiiiiiiiiiiiit. That's right. Forgot about that. Was that just two weeks ago? Huh.

OK, does anyone have any other ideas?