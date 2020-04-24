Pride's off, the beaches are closed, the Fringe Festival's canceled (and near death)... it's more than reasonable to whisper a little ominously about the State Fair.

The latest confirmed loss came Friday afternoon, as ESPN announced X Games 2020 is canceled. Scheduled for July 17-19, this was to be the fourth straight summer of the extreme sports competition in this city.

In a statement, ESPN said: "The safety of the athletes, staff and spectators is our top priority, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation for all X Games events."

Here's (a little) more from ESPN's Jack Mitrani.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, X Games Minneapolis 2020 – July 17-19 – has been cancelled. The safety of the athletes, staff and spectators is our top priority, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation for all X Games events. pic.twitter.com/1UU84qj0hA — X Games (@XGames) April 24, 2020

So... X Games 2021? No host city has been picked for next year (or the one after, for that matter), so maybe everyone can just wait 12 months and pretend this never happened. Honestly, that's sounding like a better and better idea.