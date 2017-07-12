THURSDAY, JULY 13

The Title Contender

BMX Vert, 5 p.m.

BMX rider Jamie Bestwick fights for his 15th X Games gold medal, which would tie Shaun White for the most in history.

The Battle of the Ages

SKB Vert, 5:45 p.m.

A mixed field of twenty-somethings will square off against three forty-something veterans. Four different skaters have claimed gold in the past four SKB Vert Finals. In 2016, the young ruled. The average age of the podium was about 22, the youngest in SKB Vert history. It’s the battle of the ages.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

The Hat Trick

Real Cost BMX Big Air, 8 p.m.

No BMX Big Air athlete has ever won three consecutive gold medals. Colton Satterfield will be the fourth to try.

The Aussies Are Boss

Pacifico Moto X Freestyle, 9:30 p.m.

The United States hasn’t won a gold medal in Moto X Freestyle since 2011 and there is zero percent chance of USA climbing back to the top in 2017. For the first time in the discipline’s X Games history, not a single American is on the invite list. Watch for the Australians to dominate.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Anyone’s Game

Toyota BMX Park, Noon

Seven different riders have won gold in the past seven X Games BMX Park Finals. It’s a crazy competitive field. Look for an eighth different winner this year.

History’s Greatest X-Gamer

America’s Navy SKB Big Air, 3:30 p.m.

Skateboarder Bob Burnquist already has the most X Games medals (30), but he still doesn’t have the most gold. If he wins this year’s SKB Big Air, he could also tie Shaun White for most X Games gold medals at 15.

The Kid, All Grown Up

Monster Energy Men’s SKB Street, 6 p.m.

Street skateboarder Nyjah Huston has seven X Games SKB Street gold medals, and his average finish in his 14-year career starts is 3.07. He hasn’t been off the podium since 2008 (when he was 13).

Tricky Business

Monster Moto X Best Trick, 9 p.m.

Australia’s Jackson Strong has three consecutive gold medals in Moto X Best Trick. It’s the longest active win streak at X Games. Jacko is going for a fourth straight gold.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

The Dark Horse Rides Again

Fruit of the Loom BMX Dirt, Noon

BMX rider Kevin Peraza had been on the alternate list (four) more times than he had been on the invite list (three) before he won BMX Dirt gold at X Games 2016. It was his first finish in the top five. Peraza will try to do it again Sunday.

The Ultimate Rivalry

Toyota Men’s SKB Park, 1:30 p.m.

The skateboarding rivalry to watch is between Brazil’s Pedro Barros and the U. S.’ Curren Caples. The pair have taken 10 of the past 12 possible gold and silver medals in SKB Park (including all six gold).