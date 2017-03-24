Wyatt Swindler sentenced to just 19 days for sexual assault on a 15-year-old

Well, technically 15 days, since he's also getting credit for time served previously.

According to the criminal complaint, police officers met the victim at St. Cloud Hospital. She told them she had been hanging out with a girlfriend and four older men earlier that day, binge drinking to the point of throwing up.

The 15-year-old said that after Swindler extended a helping hand, he took her into a room and forced himself on her after she told him to stop. She accused a second man, 20-year-old Ryan Rees, of raping her again right after.

The victim's girlfriend confronted the two men, the complaint continues. Swindler admitted to having sex with the 15-year-old, though he claimed that he thought it was consensual. Rees denied everything.

Both men were charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, for having sex with a mentally impaired child victim. Conviction would have come with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. They both pleaded not guilty.

But in January, Swindler took a plea deal, owning up to having sex with a minor. On Monday, Judge Frederick Grunke let him off the second felony count of sexually assaulting a helpless person and sentenced him to a plum two weeks days in jail, which he'll have to serve sometime before September.

As part of the deal, Swindler may have to have to testify against Rees.