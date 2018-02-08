Fine, great, congrats. LeBron is the G.O.A.T., after all, and the rising Wolves matched up nicely against the slumping powerhouse Cavs in a game that featured zero defense and 40 (!) combined three-pointers.

Let's take a look at LeBron's last-second home court heroics:

Hmmm. Hoops fans on Twitter certainly noticed something questionable as LeBron, engaged tightly with Jimmy Butler, fielded that in-bound pass.

Let's take a look at reactions to LeBron's EGREGIOUS PUSH-OFF:

Pushed off, but a great fall away shot by the King. It'd be nice to see Jimmy Butler get some top 20 player in league calls in the paint. Guy gets fouled on almost every drive. #AllEyesNorth — Josh Braaten (@JoshBraaten) February 8, 2018

Drew Pearson

Lebron James



Who pushed off more? — Tim Flanagan (@LMondelloGuy) February 8, 2018

That Lebron buzzer beater wasn’t even good he pushed off and @JimmyButler was fingertips away from blocking it. smh @espn saying that shit amazing�� — Christian (@C_Bradford94) February 8, 2018

How is that not a foul!? Lebron James just pushed off worse then a nfl receiver @KFAN1003 @PowerTripKFAN — Andrew St.Martin (@AndrewStMartin1) February 8, 2018

LeBron James is nearly impossible to defend when he can push off, travel, and THEN fadeaway from 19'. #Analysis — Andy Garman (@GarmanSports) February 8, 2018

Pushed off, but a great fall away shot by the King. It'd be nice to see Jimmy Butler get some top 20 player in league calls in the paint. Guy gets fouled on almost every drive. #AllEyesNorth Is anyone else not gonna recognize how bad of a push off Lebrons game winner was? — Nicholas Taylor (@nicktaylor1214) February 8, 2018

Lebron with the push off buzzer-beater������ — ig= @Yasemoney600 (@lilyase600) February 8, 2018

Amazing shot by LeBron but holy shit what a push off — Nick Buono (@BuonoNick) February 8, 2018

Haha nice push off there LeBron. Any other player in the world and it’s an offensive foul. — Tim Streets (@TStreets_) February 8, 2018

BRUHHHHHHHH THIS MANE PUSHED OFF SO BAD WHAT THE FUCK. if this was James harden they would have called a technical ���� https://t.co/WPXUuLC8ZU — R.J. PRICE (@RyanJosephPrice) February 8, 2018 Lebron def pushed off tho ���� gave jimmy that Jordan push off �� — Mr.Blobama (@AceBooogie317) February 8, 2018 Bron got away with one there lol...he def pushed off — ROY BAKER (@LB_III) February 8, 2018 34 lead changes , record 40 combined 3’s and Lebitch ruins it with a push off buzzer beater #MINvsCLE — Jordan Wallace (@WRwally) February 8, 2018

Bron got away with that push off lol but I’m not tripping. — ������ (@Darealbigchris_) February 8, 2018

It blows my mind how NBA officials are scared to death of LeBron. Feel free to call a push off. — Jordan Flynn (@JFlynn_23) February 8, 2018

Bron with another push off — T'Challa ✊�� (@_Beezo__) February 8, 2018

23 just did that (he did push off tho) — Tyler (@blankfaceTM) February 8, 2018

... anyway, fine, great, congrats.

The Timberwolves (34-23) will face off against old friends Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine when they visit the Chicago Bulls (18-35) on Friday. Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau was fired from the Bulls in 2015, so expect his courtside barking to reach maximum decibels.