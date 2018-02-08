City Pages

Wow! How did LeBron get off that amazing buzzer-beater?

Thursday, February 8, 2018 by Jay Boller in News
LeBron James, seen here NOT shoving off a Timberwolf Tony Dejak/AP

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 140-138 overtime thriller on Wednesday, thanks to a buzzer-beating jumper from LeBron James. 

Fine, great, congrats. LeBron is the G.O.A.T., after all, and the rising Wolves matched up nicely against the slumping powerhouse Cavs in a game that featured zero defense and 40 (!) combined three-pointers.

Let's take a look at LeBron's last-second home court heroics: 

Hmmm. Hoops fans on Twitter certainly noticed something questionable as LeBron, engaged tightly with Jimmy Butler, fielded that in-bound pass. 

Let's take a look at reactions to LeBron's EGREGIOUS PUSH-OFF: 

... anyway, fine, great, congrats.

The Timberwolves (34-23) will face off against old friends Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine when they visit the Chicago Bulls (18-35) on Friday. Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau was fired from the Bulls in 2015, so expect his courtside barking to reach maximum decibels. 

