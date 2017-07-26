Woman in Fargo tells young Somalis 'we're gonna kill all of ya' [VIDEO]

The final omen? Yesterday some lady in Fargo got pissed about a parking spot at Walmart.

The video New York Daily News writer/activist Shaun King posted to Facebook Wednesday morning is heavily edited, to be sure. But the things Amber Hensley says are bad enough that there's no background in the land to excuse them.

Accused by one of the young Somali women inside a parked car of being a "racist person," Hensley—whose hair of course looks like that—leans into the window and shouts.

"I'm an American! I'm an American, and you're not!" says Hensley, quoting directly from the Stuff Racist People Say handbook.

The video jump-cuts to the point where one of the young women asks, "What are you gonna do?"

Hensley's answer: "We're gonna kill all of ya'. Kill every one of you fucking Muslims."

O, God! Why have you forsaken your beautiful children down here in this Walmart parking lot in Fargo?

Hensley finally switches to an interrogative to round out the offensive, asking her interlocutor, "Why are you in our country, anyway?"

Actually a reasonable question, if one expected to be treated like Amber Hensley's treating these women.

The Fargo Forum's got more details on the event: Hensley, who lives in Mapleton (about 20 minutes outside Fargo), works as a certified public accountant, and used Facebook to apologize to her targets ... after they'd gone public with the video.

"It was not a Christian like thing to do AT ALL and wish I could take it back, but I lost my cool and I can't. I am terribly sorry.I just wish that the whole video could be shown. And the things that were stated before she starts taping. She had parked way too close to my car and I couldn't get in, when I asked her to move she refused, I asked her again and she swore at me calling me a fat b-tch. But there are absolutely no excuses. I am in tears with regret and will take any form of punishment deemed fit."

Sarah Hassan, 21, started filming her encounter with Hensley once things got heated. Hassan, her sister Leyla, 20, and their friend Rowda Soyan, 23, all Somali natives living in Fargo, had planned to visit the Walmart before checking out a movie that afternoon.

"I wanted everyone to see what happens to us every day," Sarah Hassan told the Forum. "I was so scared."

Understandably so, though we would pose a question to Amber Hensley: Who the hell you calling a "we"?