Without compassion, America can't pretend to be the beacon of anything

Give me your tired, your hungry... Or is it "tough luck?"

I don't think compassion should end at the border. These are real people fleeing real war and horrors. I can't pretend to know what they've gone through because I was lucky enough to be born in the U.S.

I believe in a compassionate America, or we have no right to pretend to be a beacon of anything. If you disagree, that's fine. But I'm not sure why you're dancing around the fact that you're saying "it's not our problem."

