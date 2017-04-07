Without compassion, America can't pretend to be the beacon of anything
Reader Silas Berkowitz responds to 'I'm an illegal immigrant': Mona Ali is tired of hiding from the American Dream:
Give me your tired, your hungry... Or is it "tough luck?"
I don't think compassion should end at the border. These are real people fleeing real war and horrors. I can't pretend to know what they've gone through because I was lucky enough to be born in the U.S.
I believe in a compassionate America, or we have no right to pretend to be a beacon of anything. If you disagree, that's fine. But I'm not sure why you're dancing around the fact that you're saying "it's not our problem."
