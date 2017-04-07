City Pages

Without compassion, America can't pretend to be the beacon of anything

Friday, April 7, 2017 by City Pages Readers in News
itemprop

She might be a tad bit embarrassed by our behavior lately. William Warby

Reader Silas Berkowitz responds to 'I'm an illegal immigrant': Mona Ali is tired of hiding from the American Dream:

Give me your tired, your hungry... Or is it "tough luck?"

I don't think compassion should end at the border. These are real people fleeing real war and horrors. I can't pretend to know what they've gone through because I was lucky enough to be born in the U.S.

I believe in a compassionate America, or we have no right to pretend to be a beacon of anything. If you disagree, that's fine. But I'm not sure why you're dancing around the fact that you're saying "it's not our problem."
 

Comments

More from News

Sponsor Content