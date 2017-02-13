City Pages

With refugees, Canada has better American values than we do

Monday, February 13, 2017 by City Pages Readers in News
itemprop

Is it time to send the Statue of Liberty to Canada and stop pretending that we care? Public Domain Pictures

Reader Sarah Joy Hewitt responds to Tiny Canadian border town baffled by influx of illegals crossing from Minnesota:

These comments are heartless and it makes me sick to see how many "laughing" reactions this post has gotten. People are traveling in freezing cold weather to the middle of nowhere because they are terrified of being forcibly deported back to countries where some of them have seen family members killed.

Canada has put America to shame by being a better example of what we used to claim as American values.

If these immigrants were white Christians, I imagine there would be much more sympathy for them by the same people who are gloating over their hardship. 

 

Comments

More from News

Sponsor Content