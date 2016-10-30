With no evidence of voter fraud, Terri Lynn Rote decided to make some

Enter Terri Lynn Rote, who decided to take matters into her own hands.

The 55-year-old Des Moines woman voted early for Donald Trump at a Polk County, Iowa election office. Unfortunately, she's among those who believe elections are rigged by an unseen, omnipotent force similar to, say, Santa or the Tooth Fairy. Only evil. And she thought said force would change her vote to Hillary Clinton.

That's just how dastardly stuff works.

So Rote voted again at another polling site, just to make sure Trump would make history as our first orange president.

As criminal ventures go, it wasn't the best idea. Her twin attempts were quickly flagged by the county's computer system. Instead of striking a blow against our invisible overlords, Rote was charged with felony election misconduct.

Alas, she's not alone in believing elections are rigged. A recent Star Tribune poll shows that 43 percent of Minnesotans -- mostly out-state -- share her conspiracy theory. Evidence be damned.

A study by Loyola Law School Professor Justin Levitt found just 31 credible allegations of fraud from 2000-2014. That's nationwide. Out of more than 1 billion votes cast.

Which is not to say that the Republican Party and the media haven't done an exemplary job of convincing people otherwise. Dearest conservatives, here's a quick tutorial about how the people you admire have played you for suckers: