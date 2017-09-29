With gentrification, the kids and fusion restaurants aren't the enemy

Whatever good points are here (and there are many), they're clouded by idiotic inter-generational antagonism and cheap buzzword slinging.

New restaurants and people aren't the problem. It's land developers from Texas buying apartments and jacking up prices. It's CPM making cheap buildings everywhere and charging $1,000 for a studio. It's deteriorating public services and stagnating wages while the 1% own a historic 35% of all wealth.

It's class war, and the kids and fusion restaurants aren't the ones that started it.



